Vito Schnabel Strikes Again

He calls himself an art dealer but New Yorkers consider Vito Schnabel, 33, to be more of a Casanova. He is, of course, the son of artist Julian Schnabel– a name that opens many doors. Through the years, Vito’s name has opened the doors of many beautiful actresses and models, including Amber Heard, Demi Moore, and Heidi Klum. Recently he’s been seen with Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk and his timing couldn’t be worse. Above, Irina and Vito are seen entering his apartment, ignoring social isolation rules. Not even the coronavirus can stop Vito Schnabel from starting a new romance…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

