Coronavirus outbreak: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledge their support to the PM-Cares fund

Over the past few days, numerous Bollywood stars have also come forward to contribute to the PM-Cares fund, a fund specially created to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have also extended their support to the PM-Cares fund as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Kareena took to Instagram to share the same. "We extend our support to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible," she wrote. However, she did not divulge the amount she and Saif contributed.

View this post on Instagram

????????????????

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 1, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Earlier, the couple had pledged their support to UNICEF, Give India and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same, United we stand. Jai Hind." Kareena's previous post read.

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 31, 2020 at 3:37am PDT

Other Bollywood starts who have contributed to the PM-Cares fund includes Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results