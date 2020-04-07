Karan Johar gets body shamed by Yash and Roohi, the former mimics him!

Karan Johar and his kids, Yash and Roohi, have become a hoot on social media with their timely videos. Karan Johar is clearly smitten by his kids and the kids have their humour on point, which we all know where they get it from. In a series of video, Karan Johar has been giving a glimpse of Lockdown With The Johars on his Instagram page and these videos are really entertaining.

Yash and Roohi are seen eating their snack but they ask Karan not to eat it because he has got a tummy. To add to it, Yash even mimics the way Karan sits and the twins can’t help but laugh out loud as their father is offended. He ends the video by saying “I’m heading to the gym” and captioned the video as, “I have been body shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles”

Take a look at the video, right here.

View this post on Instagram

I have been body shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

On the professional front, Karan Johar will next be producing Takht and Dostana 2.

Also Read: Watch: Karan Johar’s son Yash tries to get into a bag for Shah Rukh Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results