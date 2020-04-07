Urvashi Rautela turns up the heat with her latest image in lingerie, asks her fans’ help for a caption

Urvashi Rautela has one of the hottest bodies in the industry and she does not hesitate to flaunt her curves. Making heads turn with her recent Instagram posts, Urvashi has been soaring the temperatures with pictures from her lingerie photoshoot and throwback bikini pictures from her Maldives vacation.

Raising the mercury levels, Urvashi has posted yet another sizzling picture from her lingerie photoshoot that has earned her a lot of hearts on Instagram. She asked her fans to help her out as she posed on the bed for a candid.

Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

best caption wins ????????????‍♀️????????‍♀️☁️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ????????Actor???????? (@urvashirautela) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:23pm PDT

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee.

Also Read: Urvashi reminisces happier times; shares throwback bikini picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results