Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

It’s refreshing when the most menacing gangster of the web world aka Guddu Bhaiyya steps out of his toughie image to turn a romantic hero for a music video. Ali Fazal is all set to woo his on-screen lady love played by Surbhi Jyoti in upcoming music video Aaj Bhi. Crooned by the masterful Vishal Mishra, who has delivered the biggest hits of Kabir Singh last year, the song is helmed by Mirzapur creator Gurmmeet Singh.
Talking about the track, Ali says, “It’s the first time I am working with Surbhi and Vishal. It’s been super interesting. I loved interacting with Vishal. He has such a mesmerizing voice. He has a soulful singing quality. Vishal and I bonded over our Lucknow connect. Surbhi is super cool and we kept chatting about movies and food. The 4 days in Chandigarh was such a blast.”
