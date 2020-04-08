Producer Karim Morani tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Within the past week, both of producer Karim Morani's daughters tested positive for Covid-19. Shaza Morani, who returned from Sri Lanka in February, was the first to test positive although she showed no symptoms. Her sister Zoa Morani, who was shooting in Rajasthan, was the next one to test positive. Now, Karim Morani himself has also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Speaking to a publication, Karim's brother Mohomed Morani confirmed this, saying that the family was anticipating this since he was with his daughters. The Chennai Express producer has been taken to Nanavati Hospital. While Shaza also undergoes treatment at the same hospital, Zoa is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Morani is known for having backed films such as Ra.One, Happy New Year and Dilwale, in association with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment.

