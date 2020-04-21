Arjun Bijlani gets teary eyed while talking to his mother, is worried about her health as her residing area has been sealed

Arjun Bijlani’s mother, Shakti Bijlani is currently living in his former residence in Malad. The area around his mother’s place has been sealed due to the Coronavirus scare and it has left the Naagin actor worried. Arjun Bijlani revealed that his mother stays with his younger brother and has to do all the chores by herself. She is a diabetic and has back issues but he can’t go to visit her due to the lockdown.
