Kangana Ranaut contributes Rs. 10 lakhs towards Film Employees Federation of South India and daily wage workers of Thalaivi

Before the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut was working on wrapping up the shooting of Thalaivi, in which she will play Tamil Nadu's former CM, Amma Dr. J. Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by Vijay and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

However, since due to COVID 19 and subsequent lockdown, all shoots are on a standstill. In this difficult time, the actor has stepped up to help the film federation employees and daily-wage staff associated with the film. Ms. Kangana Ranaut has come forward to donate Rs 5 Lakhs towards Film Employees Federation of South India's (FEFSI UNION) COVID 19 Relief Funds, and also Rs. 5 Lakhs for the daily wage workers of the film Thalaivi, which will be credited in individual accounts.

Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to contribute to FEFSI.

ALSO READ: Kubbra Sait, Reema Kagti on Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter ouster

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results