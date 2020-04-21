BTS docu-series Break The Silence to premiere on May 12, 2020

BTS is a group that keeps on giving and everyone is just grateful. Right after two days of Bang Bang Con that featured 8 concerts, the septet is ready to showcase yet another journey. They will release the new docu-series Break The Silence which is set to premiere on May 12, 2020 on their platform, Weverse.
The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon as the new docu-series will follow the 351-day journey from the time they commenced Love Yourself Tour to concluding Speak Yourself Tour last year. A lot of new content, a lot of behind of scenes moments of the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – a lot of emotional exchange and many memories from different tour stops.
#BTS 'BREAK THE SILENCE: DOCU-SERIES' Coming Soon!
Follow the 351-day journey from 'LOVE YOURSELF TOUR' to 'SPEAK YOURSELF TOUR' in the all-new docu-series.
????Pre-order begins 28 Apr, 6 PM (KST)
????️First episode on 12 May, 9 PM (KST) only on Weverse
????https://t.co/QN8DcguqpC pic.twitter.com/383H6zTVcl
— Weverse (@weverseofficial) April 21, 2020
ALSO READ: RM reveals a new BTS album is on its way and it’s the most exciting news ever
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply