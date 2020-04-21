Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 ends abruptly, fans express their displeasure

With the lockdown, the television industry has come to a halt since March 8 and this has happened for the first time in many years. With everyone adhering to the rules laid down by the government, the television channels have decided to start the reruns of some of their prominent shows. However, in their recent statement, Sony TV has disclosed that they will not air Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 after the lockdown ends.

The show was first aired in December 2019 and the fans couldn’t get enough of Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s chemistry. The channel has decided to end on a very abrupt note and the fans are clearly not happy as they wish to have a decent closure with the storyline. The statement that the channel gave reads, “These three ‘are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of their narrative is time-bound’ and hence they will not return.”

They further elaborated, “Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn’t shoot their logical ends. All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping the best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now.”

The stars of the show have not commented so far and it has come as a shock to the loyal viewers and fans. Along with Beyhadh 2, the channel has also decided to end two other shows that include Ashnoor Kaur and Saurabh Raj Jain’s Patiala Babes and the Mudit Nayar starrer Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, Anup Soni and more come together to salute the front liners of Coronavirus

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results