Tamannaah Bhatia to provide 50 tonnes of food products to 10,000 migrant workers

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia joins a league of celebrities who are providing aid to daily wage and migrant workers amid Coronavirus pandemic that has led to the nationwide lockdown. Tamannaah has joined hands with an NGO Letsallhelp to provide 50 tonnes of food products to help 10,000 migrant workers across all the slums, shelters and old age homes in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "We, at Letsallhelp.org have taken a pledge…. No one sleeps hungry during the lockdown and have embarked on the journey to help the daily wage workers so they don’t have to migrate to their villages or starve in the cities. The food products will be delivered to the beneficiaries through our trusted partner NGO’s across various cities in our country."

Tamannaah Bhatia said the Coronavirus outbreak has impacted millions of lives in unimaginable ways. She said that lockdown and social distancing is the only way to combat at the moment before a medical solution is discovered. But, the ramifications of it will be long-term. She said that while everyone is worried about their livelihood, one should also spare time for all those daily wage and migrant workers who have lost their livelihood amid this global crisis.

