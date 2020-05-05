Tom Holland being an ace at snowboarding but Jake Gyllenhaal struggling is pretty hilarious, watch videos

Actors Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal continue to miss each other and share some hilarious moments on social media. Amid self-isolation and productions being halted due to coronavirus outbreak, celebrities are at home and waiting to get back to work.
Amid this, Tom Holland shared a throwback video from the time when he went snowboarding and was basically great at it. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Pretending like I’m in control!" Well, he is a complete ace!
Pretending like I’m in control!
Me trying to find @tomholland2013 snowboarding.
They continue to have social media banter. A few days ago, Tom aced the wearing shirt while doing a handstand challenge and nominated Jake. His Spiderman: Far From Home co-star also completed the challenge perfectly.
