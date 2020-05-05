Anil Kapoor misses Irrfan Khan’s smile, shares throwback pictures from Slumdog Millionaire days

Prolific actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29, in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with the neuroendocrine tumour. He was survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Babil and Ayaan. Tributes have been pouring in for the beloved actor from all across!

Anil Kapoor, who had the opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan in Danny Boyle’s Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire, shared some moments from the promotion days of the film. “These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile… One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan…,” the actor wrote in the caption.

They worked alongside Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in the drama.

Irrfan Khan and Anil Kapoor also worked together in 2005 movie Chocolate which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri

