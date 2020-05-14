Sonam Kapoor resorts to throwback photos to tell us how bored she is during the lockdown

Sonam Kapoor, who is spending the lock-down period in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, is certainly having a difficult time beating the boredom. Well, that's the case with most of us. What adds to her woe, however, is the fact that she is away from her family. No wonder her Instagram handle is filled with throwback photos!

And now, she found a handful of photos from an old photoshoot that can perfectly sum up how she has been feeling lately. In one of them, she is seen spreading herself on a couch, dressed in a gorgeous gown. "Bored in the house in the house bored," Sonam captioned it. Pretty much the case when you want to dress up but have nowhere to go. In another, she sits with her chin down and eyes closed. "Hain bhagwaan kya Karun," she wrote. In the last one, the actor strikes a pose for the camera. "Wake up, make up, and don’t be relatable," she wrote, in the caption. Probably a note to herself!

View this post on Instagram

Bored in the house in the house bored

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 12, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Hain bhagwaan kya Karun

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 12, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Wake up, make up, and don’t be relatable. ????

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 12, 2020 at 11:55pm PDT

Sonam, who returned from London amid the Covid-19 outbreak, quarantined herself at Anand's Delhi residence but could not come to her Mumbai house as the nationwide lock-down began. Looks like she has to wait longer before her boredom ends!

