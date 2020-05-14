Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he lost movement of his thumb and index finger after a Diwali cracker went off in his hand

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures amid the Coronavirus lockdown and has clearly been making the most of this time to relive old memories. From sharing pictures of his old releases to recalling incidents of his life, he has surely found the perfect way to keep his fans entertained during this lockdown. In his recent Instagram post, he recalled how his hand needed to be restructured after a Diwali firecracker went off in his hand.

He shared a picture of his palm with the caption, “Fingers … of the hand .. the most difficult element of the human body to restructure technically .. they need movement continuously .. stop their movement and they shall become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb some years back .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! BUT look what they can do when in operation .. CREATIVITY !!!”

Take a look at it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s next with Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo, got a release date of June 12 and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

