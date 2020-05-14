Freddy Daruwala on his father testing positive for Coronavirus, provides tips on how to cope with the virus

Actor Freddy Daruwala who made a striking debut as the main villain in the Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday, has just been to hell and back. Reliving the trauma Freddy says, “My Dad got tested positive for the Coronavirus about a week ago. He's fine now, resting and recovering well.”

Freddy has large house and his father along with the rest of the family is quarantined in it. Says Freddy, “Yes he has been in isolation at home. He was having fever and body ache as the only symptoms. Then he lost the sense of smell and that’s the time it alarmed us and when we tested him we found him positive.”

Freddy says it has been an exhausting experience to look after his father’s treatment. “It was emotionally draining since we were uncertain about his treatment, the news going on and the severity of the situation. But luckily he started showing major improvements the day his results came and since then he has been showing constant improvement.”

Freddy’s advice to those affected by the virus? “Well some sound advice that even the government gives on your caller tune these days is, ‘You don’t have to fight the diseased but fight the disease’. If you find someone at your place with mild flu symptoms, please get that person tested first. Put him in isolation even before the test results come. That’s what we did. And ask the patient to wear a mask. Give him a lot of warm water and vitamin C (1000 mg/day) and good food to increase the immunity. Also one must make the Traditional “kawa” and sip on it throughout the day. Most importantly be around the patient and not get panicked or scare the patient.”

The worst is over for Freddy. And he hopes the same is true for the rest of the world.

Also Read: Freddy Daruwala’s father tests positive for COVID-19, BMC seals his bungalow

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results