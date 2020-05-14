Is Oprah Taking Isolation Too Far?

Okay, we can understand Oprah being extremely careful and isolating her boyfriend Stedman Graham to the guesthouse for two weeks after his European trip. After all, Oprah has been sick with pneumonia recently and still has discomfort. But we have to seriously question her decision to isolate her cocker spaniel Sadie after a trip to the vet. Wouldn’t a sudsy bath have been ENOUGH to clean up the poor pup? There are no known cases of a human catching Covid-19 from a pet. (Most people would rather isolate their spouse than the family dog!) Oprah is setting a weird precedent – at least we can assume Sadie is being waited on hand and foot by Oprah’s employees.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results