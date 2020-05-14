Lena Dunham Is In An L.A. Kinda Mood

Writer/director Lena Dunham wished herself a happy 34th birthday on Instagram, featuring this uncharacteristic photo of herself coyly sunbathing by the pool. Girls creator Lena has been social isolating with her roommate in Los Angeles (we’re guessing Silver Lake.) The New York hipster split with her music producer boyfriend Jack Antonoff in 2017, and has an apartment in the village, but has been staying in LA. Seems like outspoken Lena is always apologizing for her “insensitive” comments, but she’s often right on the money. Not so sure about those tattoos though…

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results