Rituparna Sengupta to make her comeback opposite Anurag Kashyap in Bansuri

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, known for her roles in Do Not Disturb and Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh, will make her comeback after three years. She will star opposite Anurag Kashyap in a digital movie, Bansuri. It is helmed by Hari Vishwanath.
Rituparna Sengupta will essay the role of a single mother. Master Ankan is playing her son's role. The actress recently said that she had a different experience working with Hari and Anurag Kashyap.
The first posters were unveiled recently featuring Anurag and Ankan.
