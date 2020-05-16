BTS members Suga and V post a selfie after their fun conversation and reveal details about Taehyung’s mixtape

There's one thing BTS love is keeping their fans entertained amid these trying times. They have been posting photos, videos, interacting via live broadcasts! Kick-starting the weekend on an enthusiastic note, Suga and V, members of the South Korean group, finally posted a selfie together after three years, four months, and fifteen days to be precise. To be honest, they have often been seen various group pictures, but Daegu duo never posted a selfie in a while!

Suga shared the photo, on Friday, May 15, with a caption that read, "With TaeTae'. V's perm is back and is so Suga's dark hair which hadn't seen since the 'Fake Love' era it seems.

태태와 함께! #0613FM_0515 pic.twitter.com/TY0T3lO3YV

— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 15, 2020

쿄쿄쿄 pic.twitter.com/TwI4sqJKWw

— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 10, 2017

Suga and V had a fun conversation during their livestream hosted by the rapper. V revealed that he has been working out lately but has not done that in a week. Instead, he has been diligently working on his mixtape that he has been teasing for a while. He had earlier revealed that prior to Parents' Day, he had written a song for his parents which made his father tear up. So, he is planning to add to the mixtape.

Besides this, the group is already working on their next album that might release later this year. During the livestream, they did a fun reading session, game segment and Suga answered some fun questions from the fans.

BTS recently announced a virtual digital concert called Bang Bang Con – The Live to mark the 7th anniversary of the group. The announcement was made by Big Hit Entertainment on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Bang Bang Con The Live will premiere on June 14. More details are awaited!

