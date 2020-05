Look what turned up in our mailbox! Smart designers everywhere are jumping on the creative mask bandwagon and clothing company R13 is no slouch! They slapped together this mask/hat combo that is both subtle and cool for their funky customers. And their company logo is on the front of the hat. All this for only $75. Rather pricey, but it’s already sold out!

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results