Ali Fazal is writing a slice-of-life script, talks about post-lockdown wedding plans with Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were to get married back in April but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, their wedding has been postponed indefinitely. While the couple is adhering to the rules of the lockdown, Ali Fazal has been investing his time in writing a script. A source close to the actor said that Ali has taken up reading books on writing so he follows the correct way to write a script.

Speaking to a leading tabloid, Ali said that he has just begun writing and is still wrapping his head around it. Filmmaking is still a long way to go for him and he says that he wants to be a better actor before picking any other role in filmmaking. Since he has recently begun writing, the script is definitely going to take time. He says that the first few days of lockdown were fine for him, but soon he realized the importance of cinema and started working on an idea.

Speaking on his marriage with Richa Chadha, he says that this is something they want to share with the world. So, no other date has been decided yet and are planning to tie the knot once everything is open again as they hope to bring in some good news with their wedding. As of now, both Ali and Richa have been abiding by the government’s rules for the lockdown.

