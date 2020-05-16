Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli indulge in some cricket session amid lockdown

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who have been in self-quarantine, were seen playing cricket amid lockdown. The two of them indulged in some cricket session at their Mumbai residence’s terrace.

In a video that has been making rounds on the internet, Anushka is seen batting as Virat bowls some underarm deliveries. Then, the Indian Cricket Team’s Captain took the bat and put on some gloves as Anushka bowled a few deliveries. The video also shows a person who is doing wicketkeeping.

While Virat Kohli is known to be an ace cricketer worldwide, Anushka Sharma is also busy learning new skills. In fact, Virat could be training Anushka for her next film in which the actress is set to play the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Earlier in the day, Virat was all praises for Anushka Sharma as her production Paatal Lok is receiving positive response from the audience. “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it’s a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother,” Virat wrote on Instagram.

Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show ????????. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother ????????????

