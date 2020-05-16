Irrfan Khan starrer Haasil completes 17 years, Tigmanshu Dhulia says the film is an ode to their friendship

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer. The actor has left a long legacy of his work in the Indian and international cinema. As the tributes continue to pour in Irrfan, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia remembered his friend as his film Haasil completed 17 years.

On Friday late night, Tigmanshu tweeted, “I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat…brainstorming twenty years ago…Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end…you will always guide me my friend.”

In 2018, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. He was being treated in London before he came to India to shoot Angrezi Medium which ended up becoming his last film.

