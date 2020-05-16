Video: Shabbir Kumar reveals how Kishore Kumar convinced him to sing the title track of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Coolie had one of the finest albums of that time. With a variety of songs and different compositions that have made us move our feet along with the tunes, the songs of Coolie still happen to be some of our favourites. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, singer Shabbir Khan revealed how Kishore Kumar convinced him to sing the title track of Coolie.

He says that, “Manmohan Desai sahab must have heard about me and the fact that I can sing like Mohammed Rafi sahib, so they asked me to come and audition for a few songs. Manmohan Desai sir wanted Mohammed Rafi to sing all the songs of Coolie, but because he had passed away, it was his wish to find someone like him to playback.” Shabbir Kumar revealed that, “Manmohan Desai sir was such a huge fan on Rafi Sahab that there’s his picture kept in his house’s temple next to the idol.”

He further spoke about how he was selected among the lot of singers to sing all the songs. Then he said that, “It was later when Laxmikant Pyaarelal ji came to me and asked if it was okay to give one song to Kishore Kumar Da.” Shabbir was elated and considered it as a blessing post which he found out that Kishore Da would sing the title track. However, he had no qualms with it and agreed for Kishore Da to sing the title track, ‘Saari Duniya Ka Bojh Hum Uthate Hai’.

On the day of recording, Kishore Da was extremely tired and was asked to dub the song later on. However, Manmohan Desai couldn’t give him the dates due to their busy schedules. So, Shabbir was asked to sing the song and he refused. He asked Laxmikant Pyaarelal to get Kishore Da to call him and give him the permission, only then would he sing it. Then, when Kishore Da asked him to sing, Shabbir lent his voice to the title track of Coolie.

