Celina Jaitly opens up on the horrors of harassment women face in the industry and outside of it

Celina Jaitly has been in the industry for quite a few years now but chose to back out from films in 2012 and is now currently leading a happy life with her kids and husband. The actress was launched by Firoz Khan and is very grateful to him for giving her this opportunity. When asked about facing any uncomfortable experiences during the initial phases of her career, Celine Jaitly exclusively opened up about the harassment issue women face on a daily basis in the industry.

She said, “I was very lucky that I was a Firoz Khan girl. Khan sahab launched me in the industry and he loved me and I loved him. So, he wouldn’t let anything come close to me. The only downside of this was, that I became so comfortable and felt so protected that I did not think about what I will have to face after I leave FK Productions and go out. So yes, I have been through my share of harassment and women in India go through a lot of it, not just in the film industry. It was way before that.”

Sharing her experience, she said, “When I was in the modelling industry, for a 15-year-old girl with an army background, who thinks that everybody is a gentleman and then you go out in the world and face something like this. It takes you some time to figure out what exactly is happening with you and why do people behave like that. After I made a name for myself in the industry, I figured that I was so used to harassment and for most women, it becomes our attitude that you deal with it and move on.”

Take a look at the entire segment.

