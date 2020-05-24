Kunal Kemmu opens up on film on Ram Jethmalani, calls him the Salman Khan of law world

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who last played a pivotal part in Mohit Suri's Malang, has been working on a film on late Ram Jethmalani, a legendary lawyer, a former Minister of Law and Justice, one of the past chairmans of Indian Bar Council and a President of the Supreme Court Bar Association. Jethmalani was known for having handled some of the most high-profile civil cases and complex criminal cases. It is never easy to brief such an illastrous life, and Kunal agrees there.

"The final intent is to do a series on Ram Jethmalani, because given the life span that he has had and the amazing law career that he has had, it will be very tough to sum it up in a 2-hour film. We would want to go into details of certain cases and certain situations of his life. But for now, there's enough to tell a 2-hour film as well. That's where the fight has been right now. To get that screenplay right. It's taken a long time and it will take a little bit more, because we don't want to compromise on how that story should be," he told Bollywood Hungama, confirming that they were beginning with a film.

The actor also called Jethmalani the Salman Khan of the law world, and also explained why. "Growing up, I did not know about Mr Ram Jethmalani, besides a couple of interviews that I had seen. I always thought that he had a very strong personality. It was later in life, when I started going to Delhi in the last decade that I met a lot of friends who are in law," he said, adding that they were always discussing the legendary lawyer. "And they all spoke about him the way we speak about Salman bhai," he added, saying that only a comparison with Salman Khan seemed fit, given that he trying to explain Jethmalani's stardom in the world of law.

Kunal has joined hands with RSVP films for the project, but the director and the actors are yet to be finalised. The actor is also set to be a part of Go Goa Gone 2, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

