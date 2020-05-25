Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are keeping in touch via video calls amid lockdown

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who’ve starred in Fukrey, are ready to tie the knot soon. Ali proposed to Richa back when they were on vacation in the Maldives and her answer was an instant “yes”. They were looking at April dates for their marriage but decided to postpone the wedding due Coronavirus outbreak.

Amid nationwide lockdown, they have been keeping in touch via video calls. The actress recently revealed that though they live in the same city and very close to each other, they have chosen to stay away in order to avoid risk. Her brother had been staying with her who arrived before the lockdown was announced.

Richa Chadha revealed that they were planning everything when the lockdown was announced. They were yet to send the invites of their wedding but they had finalized everything. Now, they are waiting for the situation to get better before they proceed with their wedding.

Back in 2012, Ali Fazal and Richa met for the first time on the sets of Fukrey. They started dating in 2015. It was only in 2017 when they made their relationship public. Since then, they have been quite open about it on their social media.

