Karan Johar turns 48, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others pour wishes

Amid the national lockdown that won't let him host an extravagant party this year, Karan Johar turns 48. So what if his B-town gang can't gather to celebrate the day, they're pouring in all the love and wishes virtually, on social media.

To begin with, we came across Kareena Kapoor Khan's post. Kareena dug out a priceless throwback photo of the two. "Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more… To Forever, my friend… Happy birthday," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more… To Forever, my friend… Happy birthday ❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 24, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT

Karan's best friend and also one of the oldest friends, Kajol, wished him a 'virtually populated' birthday. "Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wishing u a hugely virtually populated birthday. Since unpopulated is the trend currently," her post reads.

Malaika Arora recalled KJO's famous toodles posts that were much popular. Do you remember them? "My darling darling kjo @karanjohar Miss u and love u loads Toodlesssss." Malaika wote.

Bollywood's own fashion diva Sonam Kapoor had warm wishes for her follow fashionista. "Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you," her wishes for Karan read.

View this post on Instagram

Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 24, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

Karan's BFF Manish Malhotra wrote a heartfelt message for his friend of nearly 3 decades, recalling how this would be the first time in all these years that they won't celebrate it together. "Happy Birthday @karanjohar have a peaceful lockdown birthday .. Stay your wonderful , witty self always and the good friend that you have always been and yes the poser to .. see all our pics This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes .. You have a good birthday with Yash , Roohi and Hiroo aunty .. lots of love always #friendsforever." Manish wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday @karanjohar have a peaceful lockdown birthday .. Stay your wonderful , witty self always and the good friend that you have always been and yes the poser to .. see all our pics ????This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes .. ????You have a good birthday with Yash , Roohi and Hiroo aunty .. lots of love always ???????????? #friendsforever

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 24, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, both of whom were launched by Karan, also wished the filmmaker-producer on social media.

Given his huge circle of friends and colleagues in the industry, only expect more and more wishes to pour in through the rest of the day!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results