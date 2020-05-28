Shraddha Kapoor steps out to buy groceries with brother Siddhanth Kapoor, calls it an ‘adventure’

This national lockdown has indeed brought major changes in our lives, hasn't it? So much that even stepping out to buy essentials also feels like a refreshing change. Shraddha Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor were recently out grocery shopping, and the former rightly called it an 'adventure'!

She shared a selfie of the sibling duo, wearing masks, gloves and flashing broad smiles, on Instagram. "Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor," the caption read.

It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling ♥️????☺️???????? … stay safe all and … when you are with some one at a close distance , make sure you are wearing a ????.. for your safety and others around. ♥️ #stayhome #staysafeall #immunityiskey #helparoundasmuch.

Siddhanth also shared the same photo, and was evidently excited to be stepping outside."It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling … stay safe all and … when you are with some one at a close distance , make sure you are wearing a mask.. for your safety and others around," he wrote.

A day back, Shraddha also took her dog out for a walk. In a video shared by her on Instagram, the pet is seen walking jovially as Shraddha follows.

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3, wherein she starred opposite Tiger Shroff.

