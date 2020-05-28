Malaika Arora gets her daily dose of Vitamin D, asks fans to not miss the ‘marvellous sun’

What are you doing to keep your health at its best during this lockdown? As far as Malaika Arora is concerned, she is a fitness freak who never misses out on her daily workout. Apart from that, there's another thing she never misses. Her daily dose of morning sun!

Malaika took to Instagram to share a video of herself soaking in the sun, and wrote, "#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe". “My every morning retro, stand in the sun, to get my shared of Vitamin D because it is so essential. Don’t forget! Just get that marvellous sun," she is heard saying in the video.

Looks like the sun is indeed her favourite. We have earlier seen photos of her enjoying the bright sun sitting at her balcony, in the company of son Arhaan and her pet dog Casper.

Malaika, who is doing her best to keep her positivity at place during the difficult time, is often seen indulging in plenty of self-care and cooking, as she also shares plenty of happy throwback photos on Instagram!

