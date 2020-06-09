Producer Gul Khan reunites with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon pair Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, virtually!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is one of the very few shows that still has quite the online presence. Making Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani a hit pair in no time, the fans are still hoping to see them together on-screen. Even though they are usually seen hanging out with the same circle of friends that includes their respective spouses, the fans still can’t stop gushing over their chemistry on the show.

Producer Gul Khan took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of their virtual reunion and it has led to a lot of people hoping for the trio to come up with a new show. Clearly happy with the reunion, Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, and Gul Khan are all smiles in the picture. Gul posted it with the caption, “Had a great time @sanayairani and Barun sopti❤️❤️❤️ Hope all the Sarun fans enjoyed it ! #ipkknd”

Take a look at it.

Had a great time @sanayairani and Barun sopti❤️❤️❤️ Hope all the Sarun fans enjoyed it ! #ipkknd

