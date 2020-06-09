Ananya Panday shares her best memories with Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan

Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday made her screen debut with the film Student Of The Year in 2019. She is also best friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and the two are often spotted together whenever they are in the city. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday shared her best memories with her best friend Suhana Khan and her younger brother AbRam Khan.

Talking about her best memory with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s little AbRam, Ananya said, “My favourite memory with AbRam will be when he saw the trailer of Student Of The Year. I think someone showed it to him, Suhana or someone and he was so excited. He came to my house and kept pointing at the screen and saying, ‘that's you, that's you’ and kept replaying my part. I love AbRam. I just love kids in general, but AbRam will always be my favourite child and we get along really well. We have so much fun when we are together.”

Talking further about her best memories with her childhood friend Suhana, the actress said, “With Suhana I have so many memories. Suhana and I have grown up together and my only complaint is she loves too far away and I barely get to see her because she studies abroad. But my favourite memory with her would be that Suhana and I would do every class together. We've done Ballet, Kathak, Art class, New York Film Academy together. So, Suhana and I would do every class together and I think that is some of my best memories with her.”

