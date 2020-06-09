Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get together a fun night with both their families

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship has become the talk of the town since their announcement. With their upcoming film Brahmastra being their first on-screen collaboration, the excitement has only increased for their fans. In her recent Instagram stories and posts, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister posted a few pictures where they are all seen hanging out like one big happy family.
The fans are only hoping that Ranbir and Alia tie the knot soon after seeing these pictures.
