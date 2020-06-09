Karan Johar and twins say toodles and goodbye, watch their last lockdown special video

After being under a lockdown for over two months, India plans to resume its usual life slowly and gradually, as we enter the first phase of unlock. You might have found it hard to spend this entire period at home without much to do, but for Karan Johar, there wasn't a single moment of boredom, thanks to his twins Yash and Roohi.

We thoroughly enjoyed the #lockdownwihthejohars videos that Karan used to put up, and the shenanigans from the kids were too adorable to be missed. From calling their father fat and a monkey to ridiculing his fashion choice, these two have done things no critic or fashion police could do so far! These fun videos are coming to an end, and Karan wanted his kids to say toodles and sign off. While daughter Roohi obliged, son Yash wasn't keen on what was going on! "So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can’t wait to be back ( not with a lockdown ofcourse) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars ! #unlock1," he wrote, sharing the video.

So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can’t wait to be back ( not with a lockdown ofcourse) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars ! #unlock1

We're looking forward to having you back at the soonest!

