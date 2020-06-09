Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled massively after being spotted at Marine Drive

Only yesterday, Mumbai’s famous Marine Drive was filled with people for morning and evening walks after a few leniencies were allowed amid the lockdown. Without realizing the consequences of their actions, hundreds of people stepped out either for fitness or to have a relaxing time. While a lot of people were called out on social media, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were massively trolled for stepping out during the lockdown.
