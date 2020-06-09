Ritesh Sidhwani is back to work adhering to the new normal lifestyle

Due to the lockdown in India caused by the pandemic, offices had been shut for a long while and now with the commencement of Unlock One, offices have been sanctioned to operate at 10 percent capacity. Being devoted to his work, Ritesh Sidhwani, who had been previously been working from home, returned to his office.

Ritesh recently took to his social media and posted a picture of him at his office on his desk. He is seen taking necessary precautions by wearing a mask at the workplace. Ritesh posted the picture with the caption, "Back to what I do best. #makingmovies #mycomfortzone #thenewnormal #MissionBeginAgain #UnlockOne."

Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment has a lineup of films including Toofaan, which will star Farhan Akhtar in a fictional story of a boxer and KGF Chapter 2, starring the south superstar Yash.

