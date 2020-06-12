This old photo features Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, can you spot them?

Actor Arjun Kapoor often shares old pictures on his social media. He goes down the memory lane to share glimpses of his past with his fans.

Recently, he shared a throwback picture of himself and cousin Sonam Kapoor as kids. The photo was originally shared by his designer friend Kunal Rawal. “Some serious throwback,” Kunal wrote in his post.

On Sonam's birthday recently, Arjun posted a picture of the two of them hugging. He captioned the cute picture as, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world… but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back….”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in cross border romantic comedy with Rakul Preet Singh and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

