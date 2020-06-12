Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath surprise close friend Mika Singh on his birthday with a cake

Singer Mika Singh turned 43 on June 10 and had a special surprise from comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Since Kapil lives in the same building as Mika, the couple surprised him on his birthday with a chocolate cake made by Ginni.

On his Instagram stories, Kapil Sharma shared videos of Mika cutting the cake cutting and Ginni singing 'Happy Birthday'. Mika is heard saying in one video, “Lo ji, yeh pyaara cake saadi Ginni bhabhi ne banaya (Here it is, Ginni bhabhi made this lovely cake), so thank you so much, bhabhiji, for such a beautiful cake”.

Happy birthday from @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath ❤ #happybirthdaymikasingh #mikasingh #kapilsharma

Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma are close friends. They are often seen spending time together and even crooning songs.

