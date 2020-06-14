Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others mourn the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Another tragic loss that the industry faced today was that of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide today afternoon. The police found him hanging in his Bandra apartment and the news has taken the film and television fraternity by the storm. It feels unreal to know that this gem of a star is no more. After making us all fall in love with him on television, the actor made his big Bollywood debut in M. S. Dhoni – The Untold Story.

Mourning his loss and untimely death, the film fraternity takes to their social media to send across their condolences to his loved ones.

Take a look at their posts.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss???? Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace.

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family ????????

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends ????????

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

My dear #sushantsinghrajput so sad to hear this news man. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #rip brother. I know you loved looking into the sky at the stars thru the telescope, pretty sure you’re already shining bright up there. pic.twitter.com/OzjoGuof5l

— Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) June 14, 2020

I am completely shocked, saddened, disheartened, speechless and in disbelief of this news. Such a fine actor, soo talented and a great person. Gone toooo sooon #SushantSinghRajput . May his soul rest in peace and God gives strength to his family.

— Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) June 14, 2020

Depression is the biggest pandemic. I am benumb & trembling right now. Mentally destroyed… Gone too soon #SushantSinghRajput ???? @itsSSR

My condolences with his family ???????? pic.twitter.com/GmIHxjWSIx

— URVASHI RAUTELA???????? (@UrvashiRautela) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words. #SushantSinghRajput ????

— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 14, 2020

Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb.

— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 14, 2020

Just unbelievable.

— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 14, 2020

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020

This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain….???? pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FL

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020

What ? Why ? Psychiatrists say suicide can be prevented if those around can read the signals and seek medical help and counselling.

What a loss for the film industry #Sushant Singh Rajput -Deeply tragic.

— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 14, 2020

#सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुःख हुआ

बहुत दुखी और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण ..

उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले और उनके प्रियजनों के प्रति संवेदना! ????

अपने और अपने आस-पास के लोगों की देखभाल करें।

अपने मानसिक स्वास्थ्य को प्राथमिकता बनाएं |

— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 14, 2020

So so shocked by the news.

Rest in peace Sushant… such a young, fantastic actor & a fellow book lover ????

I hope you find your peace.

#SushantSinghRajput

— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) June 14, 2020

From the youthful, energetic, give it all you got in #KaiPoChe to your endearing soulful performace in #Kedarnath to the gritty raw & engaging role in #Sonchidiya – it’s been memorable working together -still reeling from the news-RIP @itsSSR – find the peace you were looking for

— Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) June 14, 2020

Gone too, too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput ????

— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 14, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken ????

A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput

— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 14, 2020

I. Just. Can’t. ???????? Shocked. #SushantSingh…no words. Praying for his soul.

— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 14, 2020

At a loss of words. Extremely tragic and upsetting to hear. We will all miss you immensely. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace ???? #SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajput

— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 14, 2020

This is absolutely shocking.

— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 14, 2020

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत….आख़िर क्यों?….क्यों? ????

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Shocking to hear about @itsSSR . RIP????

— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 14, 2020

OH MY GOD. Extremely disturbed hearing the news of @itsSSR this is so sad ????. God give him peace ????????????????

— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 14, 2020

Just heard about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is just incredibly sad. Someone so young, talented and hard working.

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 14, 2020

Can’t believe it. Can’t breathe. Fuck 2020. Fuck Corona. Fuck it all.

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more …. deeply saddened!!

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through… be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones.

— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 14, 2020

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family.

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

Shocked..Heartbroken…Bhai..no words…wish this was not true ????

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

Absolutely gutted and heartbroken for Sushant and his loved ones and family. Really can’t believe his journey’s ended on this untimely, devastating note.Praying for his soul…gone so soon.Yet another horrendous jolt for our industry. So deeply tragic…#RIPSushantSinghRajput

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 14, 2020

I have no words to describe how I am feeling… I just don’t know & cant understand what is going on…

— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 14, 2020

Someone who’d light up a room with his energy, his masti, his madness, the heartiest laugh, always came across as someone who is sensitive to what’s happening in the world. A bright spark, an incredible talent gone too soon..this news is just too much???? RIP #sushantsinghrajput

— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 14, 2020

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace.

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Sush… ???????????? I’m so sorry… RIP

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram

@sushantsinghrajput not done brother ,not done ……what can I say , see you on the other side Untill then , m sure now you are with your mother ☹️ ❤️RIP ????

A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram

RIP Sushant Sushant was a true artist. Supremely passionate and hardworking. I have lovely memories of the time we spent. I’m very shocked at this moment. Sending my deepest condolences to his fans and family

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:20am PDT

He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Shocked and extremely sad, a fellow colleague with such good work backing him. Gone to soon, rest in peace bro. My prayer with his family and loved ones ???? #SushantSinghRajput

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Sushant ????

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

