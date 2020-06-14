Ekta Kapoor, Karanvir Bohra and other television celebrities express shock over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career with Harshad Chopda and Additi Gupta starrer Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and became a household favourite instantaneously. His charm and looks had female fans swooning over him in no time. The television industry finds it hard to believe that one of the most talented actors is no more. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide today afternoon and the police found him in his apartment in Bandra. He was battling depression for quite some time now as per the documents retrieved from his apartment.

The television industry is still coping with the news as they send out their heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. Take a look at their posts.

View this post on Instagram

Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Why? Why? Why? I'm in dismay…. How could you do this brotha? Rest in peace my friend @sushantsinghrajput ????????

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram

My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai … there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u.

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Jun 14, 2020 at 5:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Speechless .. why why why … RIP friend till we meet again ????????

A post shared by Rajesh Khattar (@rajesh_khattar) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram

No words left…. why .. we will miss you so much.. all of us .. not done sushant . U only and only showed love .. we needed more of you ..

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram

@sushantsinghrajput not done brother ,not done ……what can I say , see you on the other side Untill then , m sure now you are with your mother ☹️ ❤️RIP ????

A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Will miss you.. I have some beautiful memories with you Sushant.Maa ke sath khush rehna finally with your mom.

A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara❤️khushi❤️rajveer (@mahhivij) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Why @sushantsinghrajput ? Will miss you brother but not done bro..its so painful to see this news RIP

A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram

काश तुम बताते…क्यों ? काश तुम्हारे अपने तुम्हें रोक पाते ! काश… एक मौका और ज़िंदगी को देते. काश यूँ ही हैरानी में न छोड़ जाते ! काश ! I wish this was not true.???? May you rest in peace Sushant.????

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Feels very heavy ???? #RIPSushant

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram

This year can’t be true!

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram

the nightmare is not ending ….yakeen nahin hota #RIP #sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Kyunnn yaaar kyunnn ??? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ~ علی گونی (@alygoni) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram

NO!! Why !!!!!! This is not done !!! @sushantsinghrajput ????RIP

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Since 2008 you protected me like your own. I wish I could do the same ????

A post shared by ???????????????????????????? ????’???????????????????? (@krystledsouza) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput the name who was set as an example for the tv industry!! Who had ever thought there would be so much greif depression deep within!!! We all have different turmoils to deal in life…. but please please stay strong everyone….there is always a new day waiting! Gone too too soon Sushant R.I.P ????????

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Irony !!!!???? Gone too soon ! Sooooo much talent ! Full of energy ! Warm person ! Hope u find peace wherever u be @sushantsinghrajput !???????????? #shocked

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram

speechless,numb ????

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram

RIP Sushant ????????

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram

♥️????

A post shared by Mishkat Varma (@mishkat1711) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nititay (@nititaylor) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram

You were one of the reasons for most of the aspiring actors like me who doesn't have any background in this industry to DREAM BIG . YOU WERE LIVING A LIFE which is a dream for most of us and that's true ! I have no idea what went wrong but I wish I could have ever met you and told you this ???????? #gonetoosoon RIP to the guy who made it out of the millions out there @sushantsinghrajput ????❤️????

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram

‪Shocked to hear this.. Such a talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more. My Prayers are wid his family and friends. May God give power to his family‬. Rest in peace

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ???? (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:37am PDT

