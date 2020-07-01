Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for COVID-19, the actor awaits test results of his mother

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused all of us to stay under complete lockdown for over three months and considering the rise in cases on a daily basis, the Maharashtra Government has extended the lockdown by a month. A lot of celebrities’ staff members have been tested positive for Coronavirus and the latest in news is Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan issued a statement regarding the same and confirmed that his family and he tested negative. Meanwhile, he also thanked the BMC for their cooperation.

Aamir Khan writes, “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us ???? And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir.”

The actor truly appreciates the prompt action taken by the BMC.

