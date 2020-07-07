Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Pooja Banerjee lauds husband Sandeep Sejwal’s efforts to help those that work in the aquatic industry

Pooja Banerjee is an avid social media user and is currently portraying the role of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Pooja’s role in the Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer show has seen multiple hues and the audiences have been applauding her performance so far. All set to come back with fresh episodes, the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has recently begun shooting and will resume the episodes on July 13. Pooja Banerjee recently took to her Instagram to share her husband Sandeep Sejwal’s efforts.

Sandeep has currently been trying to raise funds to help those that have lost their jobs due to the swimming pools being shut amid the lockdown. All the industries have been severely affected by the lockdown and making survival difficult. Sandeep Sejwal is trying to raise Rs. 1 lakh for 100 people who have lost their jobs in the aquatic industry. Taking to her Instagram story, Pooja Banerjee lauded her husband for this initiative.

Take a look at Sandeep’s post and Pooja’s story.

With swimming pools closed for over three months, the workers in the aquatic industry are dealing with job losses and salary cuts, and struggling to make ends meet. LetsPoolIn is our fundraiser to support 100 of them with a one time financial grant of Rs 10,000. Please donate whatever you can…every contribution matters! Please spread the word with your friends and family. This is our opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those behind the scenes who keep swimming alive and kicking. The link to donate is here: https://playfor.in/initiatives/lets-pool-in-help-the-legends-of-indian-swimming-support-the-grassroots-ecosystem-of-the-sport-in-india/

With new twists and turns awaiting the audiences, how excited are you to see Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast back in action? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

