8 years of Bol Bachchan: Ajay Devgn shares unseen pictures with Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan and Rohit Shetty

Actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating eight years of his production Bol Bachchan today. The actor took to his social media to share a few of the behind the scenes pictures featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rohit Shetty.
Sharing a few candid pictures on Twitter, he wrote, “When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @itsrohitshetty."
When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)???????? ✊????#8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/c4WRQliIwY
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 6, 2020
Abhishek responded to the post, “The best time, AJ. Let’s do it again!!! You listening @itsrohitshetty??."
