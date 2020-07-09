8 years of Bol Bachchan: Ajay Devgn shares unseen pictures with Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan and Rohit Shetty

Actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating eight years of his production Bol Bachchan today. The actor took to his social media to share a few of the behind the scenes pictures featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rohit Shetty.

Sharing a few candid pictures on Twitter, he wrote, “When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @itsrohitshetty."

When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)???????? ✊????#8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/c4WRQliIwY

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 6, 2020

Abhishek responded to the post, “The best time, AJ. Let’s do it again!!! You listening @itsrohitshetty??."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next star in Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The former will release in theatres whereas the latter on Disney+ Hotstar. Abhishek, on the other hand, is starring in Ajay's production The Big Bull which will also premiere on the digital platform.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent Galwan Valley incident

