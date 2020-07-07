After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer launch, Mukesh Chhabra says ‘celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will mark the debut of his leading lady Sanjana Sanghi along with the debut of Mukesh Chhabra as a director. Chhabra was the one who cast Rajput in his debut film Kai Po Che. Sushant had promised the casting director that whenever he directs his debut film, he will be a part of it.

Today, the trailer of the film was launched. After the release of it, Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note that read, "Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ,जय भोलेनाथ Love to everyone ????Mukesh Chhabra."

Dil Bechara will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

