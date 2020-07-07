Ishaan Khatter calls Shahid Kapoor his pillar to lean on, shares a throwback picture on Guru Purnima

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor are the hottest sibling’s duo in the industry and have been nothing short of charming. Yesterday, a lot of celebrities were posting pictures with their Gurus to celebrate Guru Purnima and Ishaan Khatter was one of them. Taking to his Instagram stories, Ishaan Khatter shared a couple of pictures with Shahid Kapoor as he called him one of his Gurus.

Ishaan shared a picture from an awards show where the duo shared the stage for the first time and wrote, “Bhai, who has always taught me the value of perseverance, hard work and patience.” He further shared a throwback picture from his childhood where an adolescent Shahid Kapoor is seen reading a comic with an infant Ishaan. He captioned the picture as, “My pillar to lean on”.

Take a look at both the pictures.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur while Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday.

