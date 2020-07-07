Kartik Aaryan responds to paparazzi who asked him to hit the road

At the beginning of the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan had made a video in which he was requesting people to stay indoors in his signature monologue style. It's been more than 100 days since the lockdown was imposed. While there have been relaxations now, the actor has not stepped out.

However, the paparazzi seem to be missing him. Kartik Aaryan is a favourite among the paparazzi as he enjoys a massive fan following and is often seen interacting with the paparazzi as they click his pictures. A paparazzi took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kartik Aaryan and wrote, "Carona aunty is not going but we need to work from 9 to 5 or how will we eat and survive. Time to hit the road Bollywood. It has been more than 100 days that #kartikaaryan has not stepped out otherwise there used to be not a single day that he was not clicked. Aa jao bhai sanyas ho gaya pura .. paapi pap is waiting down."

Responding to this, Kartik wrote, "Even if I step out, will be in a PPE. Pehchanoge kaise??"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 before the lockdown. The shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will resume in September and the film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu.

ALSO READ: When Kartik Aaryan asked Sagarika Ghatge to convey his ‘Hi’ to Shah Rukh Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results