Jacqueline Fernandez gives five exercise recommendation that can be done without any equipment

During the lockdown, several people are finding it difficult to work out without equipment and cannot seem to be adhering to a routine for physical fitness. Fortunately, actress Jacqueline Fernandez comes to the rescue and reveals to the audience her workout routine, giving them five recommendations of exercises that can be done without any equipment.
In an interview with a leading magazine, Jacqueline gave the viewers workout tips, "Well I mean if you don't have any machines and don't have any weights on you I actually feel that Yoga is one of the best things you can do for yourself. Because you literally go on to planks to work out your arms, you go into a downward dog to stretch out your spine along with your back and your legs."
The actress further added, "You can go into khubra which is really good for your back and it also tightens up your legs. Another thing that you could possibly add to that is a combination of 3-4 sets of squats, 3-4 sets of lunges, and something that I have been doing when I practice my Yoga is handstands as when you do handstands you actually work your arms, shoulders, and back. If you can hold a plank and do as many variations of planks in addition to all of that."
On the work front, the actress is also making the most of her 2020 with back to back song releases, a film release on OTT platform with Mrs. Serial Killer, recently hosting an OTT reality dance show named Home Dancer, and much more.
