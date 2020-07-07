Milind Soman shares video of 81-year-old mother doing push ups; netizens call her a ‘rockstar’

Milind Soman is known for his love for fitness which he seems to have gotten from his mother. Soman recently shared an inspirational video of his mother doing push ups at home.

The video was shot on the 81st birthday of his mother Usha Soman. Sharing it, Milind wrote: “3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai keep smiling !!”

3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy ???? happy birthday Aai ???????????? keep smiling !! . . . #livetoinspire #keepmoving #neverstop #FitnessAddict #love #health #happybirthday

The video shows Usha, clad in a brown and orange saree and doing push ups making it look effortless. In the second picture, all three of them – Milind, Usha and Ankita Konwar – pose for the camera. The second picture shows the jaggery vanilla almond cake that Ankita baked on the occasion.

Celebrities from the industry were amazed by her fitness and dropped in comments appreciating Usha. “Wow this is so inspiring #goals Happy birthday,” wrote Shilpa Shetty, who herself is a fitness enthusiast. Some fans even referred to Milind's mother as 'Rockstar' and 'inspiration'.

