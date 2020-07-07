Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are twinning and winning on their day out

Bollywood celebrities are getting back to work slowly. Since March 2020, film and TV productions have been halted due to the lockdown imposed amid coronavirus outbreak. Since restrictions are being lifted, celebrities will be back on sets soon adhering to government guidelines. Sara Ali Khan who has been self-isolating with her family has been sharing glimpses with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

This past weekend, Sara and her mom Amrita were twinning and winning. They coordinated their outfits and wore masks while on their day out. “Mommy’s Day Out #twinning #winning,” Sara captioned the photo.

Mommy’s Day Out ????????????????????????‍???? #twinning #winning ????‍♀???? ???????? ????????????????????❤️

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is touted to release on Valentine's Day week next year.

Sara is also gearing up for David Dhawan's reboot of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely.

